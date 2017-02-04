One of Nigeria’s Beauty Pageant Organizer, Royhill Edozie is Dead

The Association of Beauty Pageant and Fashion Exhibition Organisers of Nigeria deeply regret the death of their colleague, Royhill Edozie, in the Industry who passed away on the 30th January.

Royhill was said to have passed away after a brief illness, as the organization extends their heartfelt condolence to the family, friends, fans, models and the brand Beauty Queens.

According to a statement released by the organization, they stated that as a registered member of the association, Most Beautiful Girl In Lagos Pageant continues with the reigning winners still in Office as the dream of the late CEO will not die.

It was also noted that the 2017 edition will still hold or possibly suspended as a sign of respect for the dead.