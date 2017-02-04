If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima Sends Tongues Wagging at Wedding Ceremony (photos)

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Former Super Eagles player and former coach of the senior team, Samson Siasia, recently gave his daughter’s hand in marriage and the event attracted top personalities which made it a memorable one.

One of such celebs that attended the event is none other than pretty Nollywood actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima, who almost stole the show with her fashion sense.

The actress was looking breathe taking as many wondered if she was the one actually having the wedding but at least, she has been able to make herself happy.


