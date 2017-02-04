Gloria Young, Others Turns a Year Older, Celebrates 25th Years in Nollywood

The month of February has always been a good month for many as many were born in the month of love no wonder there is high degree of love in the Nigerian entertainment industry especially.

The likes of actor, Desmond Elliot, Gloria Young, Francis Odega and many others are being celebrated in this faithful month.

Today being fourth of February, 2017, veteran star actress, Gloria Anozie-Young celebrates her 50th birthday and 25th Nollywood anniversary.

The beautiful actress will be celebrating her birthday with a novelty match featuring Nollywood babes Vs Nollywood Guys.

Desmond on the other hand has been in thanksgiving mood as he gives God the glory for sparing his life and adding another year to his age.

Happy birthday to them and many more years to come.