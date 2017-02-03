If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Commics News | 3 February 2017 14:27 CET

Comedian, Julius Agwu Finally Resurfaces, Thanks Fans for Prayers

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Popular Nigerian comedian, Julius Agwu, has resurfaced after several months of being admitted in a London hospital.

It would be recalled that since the comedian went through an operation over a brain tumor, things have not remained the same as he has been trying to pull through.

The comedian shared a brief video thanking his fans for all the prayers for him as he hopes to recover on time to be able to resume work.


Commics News

Thank you Mr man
By: Voice of Ijaw

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists