Commics News | 3 February 2017 14:27 CET
Comedian, Julius Agwu Finally Resurfaces, Thanks Fans for Prayers
Popular Nigerian comedian, Julius Agwu, has resurfaced after several months of being admitted in a London hospital.
It would be recalled that since the comedian went through an operation over a brain tumor, things have not remained the same as he has been trying to pull through.
The comedian shared a brief video thanking his fans for all the prayers for him as he hopes to recover on time to be able to resume work.
Commics News