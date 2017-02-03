Nigerian Government is Too Secretive…Seun Kuti Blasts

Afro-beat singer, Seun Kuti, has come for the Nigerian government just like his father would do if he were to be alive as this time it is about the way the government of being going about the budget.

Seun pointed that the government keep preaching about freedom of information in the country yet they refused to show the amount or how they have been planning the budget to the public.

He narrated that in time past, the government always ensure that they disclose the country’s budget on the pages of newspapers but now they hoard information from the public wanting everyone to dance along.

According to him, “Before Naija govt dey print their budget 4 newspaper make we see & read, but now both federal & state plus local government no dey print am again #FO i. All we hear now Na figures, we no dey see the full budget, how we go hold government thieves accountable when we don't have the full budget in our hand #FOI ”