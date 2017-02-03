If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Calabash | 3 February 2017 10:37 CET

Nigerian Government is Too Secretive…Seun Kuti Blasts

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Afro-beat singer, Seun Kuti, has come for the Nigerian government just like his father would do if he were to be alive as this time it is about the way the government of being going about the budget.

Seun pointed that the government keep preaching about freedom of information in the country yet they refused to show the amount or how they have been planning the budget to the public.

He narrated that in time past, the government always ensure that they disclose the country’s budget on the pages of newspapers but now they hoard information from the public wanting everyone to dance along.

According to him, “Before Naija govt dey print their budget 4 newspaper make we see & read, but now both federal & state plus local government no dey print am again #FO i. All we hear now Na figures, we no dey see the full budget, how we go hold government thieves accountable when we don't have the full budget in our hand #FOI


Calabash

why dwell on the past when the future is present.
By: emily fox

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists