Wait a Minute, Toke Makinwa Just Replied Maje’s Law Suit!!

Controversial On-air-personality, Toke Makinwa, has laughed over the law suit slammed at her by her ex-hubby, Maje Ayida, as she continues to promote and sell her book ‘On Becoming.’

While she has been slammed with a law suit of defamation, Toke, does not see anything wrong in her story telling book as she has continued to promote and the sell the book while advising people to get and read to know more about life drama.

As Maje continues to wait on the next line of action from his lawyers, Toke has come out to reply him that only God will fight her battles for her.

In her words, “The Lord shall fight for you, and you shall hold your peace.”