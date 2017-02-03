Toke Makinwa in Trouble as She Gets Sued By Ex-Hubby Maje Ayida

These days fans of some Nigerian celebrities have began seeing some dramas this days and the latest is about Toke Makinwa and her ex-hubby, Maje Ayida.

The two once love birds might no longer be together but they seems to have been on each other’s neck for a while, with Toke publishing a book detailing challenges she passed through while with her ex.

Maje has been on the silent mood observing all she has been doing and saying but many never knew that he has been seeking various legal advice and processes.

Well, Maje has come out blowing hot as he has hired British lawyers to sue Toke Makinwa over her tell all book ‘On Becoming’ which he says is an “exaggerated fabrication”.

He has also asked her to stop the sales of the book and all forms of promotional activities.