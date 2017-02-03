Again! Seun Egbegbe Arrested For N10m Fraud

SAN FRANCISCO, February 02, (THEWILL) – Filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe has been arrested by policemen from the Area H command for allegedly defrauding some Bureau De Change (BDC) operators of about N10 million at Gbagada.

It was gathered he went to Gbagada with some of his friends under the guise that he wanted to change some dollars.

The producer was said to have lied that he was a medical doctor at Gbagada General Hospital, asking the BDC operator to come there for his money later.

But when he was unable to provide an identity card to support his claim, the operator was said to have raised an alarm, attracting others who had him beaten before handing him over to the police.

THEWILL recalls that Egbegbe, ex hubby of actress Toyin Aimakhu, was almost lynched, less than two months ago, at Computer Village, Ikeja for allegedly stealing Iphones, and was arrested by the police.

He was charged to court on a count charge of stealing, under Section 278 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011 and was remanded in prison custody by an Ikeja Magistrates' Court

Egbegbe was later granted bail of one million Naira, with two responsible sureties in like sum, while trial was adjourned to February 18 .