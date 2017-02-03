If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 3 February 2017 07:42 CET

Again! Seun Egbegbe Arrested For N10m Fraud

Source: thewillnigeria.com

SAN FRANCISCO, February 02, (THEWILL) – Filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe has been arrested by policemen from the Area H command for allegedly defrauding some Bureau De Change (BDC) operators of about N10 million at Gbagada.

It was gathered he went to Gbagada with some of his friends under the guise that he wanted to change some dollars.

The producer was said to have lied that he was a medical doctor at Gbagada General Hospital, asking the BDC operator to come there for his money later.

But when he was unable to provide an identity card to support his claim, the operator was said to have raised an alarm, attracting others who had him beaten before handing him over to the police.

THEWILL recalls that Egbegbe, ex hubby of actress Toyin Aimakhu, was almost lynched, less than two months ago, at Computer Village, Ikeja for allegedly stealing Iphones, and was arrested by the police.

He was charged to court on a count charge of stealing, under Section 278 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011 and was remanded in prison custody by an Ikeja Magistrates' Court

Egbegbe was later granted bail of one million Naira, with two responsible sureties in like sum, while trial was adjourned to February 18 .


General News

He who cheats, at that instant, decides her fate.
By: Ayami Dennis

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists