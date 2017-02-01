Singer, Yemi Alade’s Luggage Goes Missing for 3 Days, Pants, Bra Gone

These days, it seems air travelers will have to be sending their luggage through courier services as the high rate of missing luggages continues to linger with singer, Yemi Alade, facing same sad situation.

The singer’s luggage is said to have been missing for three days now as she is left with no clothes to change after arriving her hotel and no news of her luggage.

Yemi took to her social media account to call on the Scandinavian authorities to provide her luggages which is very sad.