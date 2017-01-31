If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

31 January 2017

Actress, Osas Ighodaro Shares Four generation Photos

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

These days a lot of families try to recreate their generations and this goes to show how happy and united the family is but not many have seen this among some Nigerian celebrities.

For Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, there is nothing so captivating like having your family intact while the flame of love and happiness keeps burning.

The actress shared a picture of her four generations which has gotten many talking and happy for her to have her family intact which comprises of her mother, grandmother, herself and daughter.


