I So Much Love Daniel Ademinokan…Stella Damasus

Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, has steadily proven her love for ex-hubby to Nollywood actress, Doris Simeon, Daniel Ademinokan, and things have been working out well for the two.

The two love birds have been supporting each other’s career and they have been living together in the United states for a while now as they both care for their children from their ex lovers.

Many have been waiting to see how the two will get along after the various controversies that has trailed their love affairs but rather than let go off each other, they have been waxing strong by the day.

To further prove their love together, Daniel shared a loved up photo of them on social media and Stella could not hide her joy as she wrote that she so much love him.

stelladamasus : @dabishop007 love you too much boo