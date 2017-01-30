If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Spotlight | 30 January 2017 13:15 CET

Jospeh Yobo, Wife Welcomes Third Baby

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Former Nigeria’s Super Eagles Captain and defender, Joseph Yobo, is currently a happy man as his wife, Adaeze, has just put to bed a baby girl.

With the welcome of their baby, it makes their children three having already had a girl and a boy together.

The two love birds seems to be rushing to have their children to enable them settle down and train the kids as they grow and at the same time have more time for romance.

Congrats to them and many more children running around in their homes.


Spotlight

Pain is universal so is hope
By: Sowahfio,Pantang

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists