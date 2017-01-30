Jospeh Yobo, Wife Welcomes Third Baby

Former Nigeria’s Super Eagles Captain and defender, Joseph Yobo, is currently a happy man as his wife, Adaeze, has just put to bed a baby girl.

With the welcome of their baby, it makes their children three having already had a girl and a boy together.

The two love birds seems to be rushing to have their children to enable them settle down and train the kids as they grow and at the same time have more time for romance.

Congrats to them and many more children running around in their homes.