If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Calabash | 30 January 2017 12:14 CET

Meet Actress, Funke Akindele’s Handsome Step-son

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Not many knew that Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, had a step son, Benito, so cute as the young man turned a year older over the weekend.

Well, the son is said to be one of the child her hubby JJC Skillz had with his babymama as they both celebrated the child’s birthday on Saturday.

It’s all about love and understanding as the actress never felt bad about the children as she has been showing them all the needed love and care anytime she travels abroad.


Calabash

You cannot define a man without responsibility. And you can not define a father without love.
By: Sixtus

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists