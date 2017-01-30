Meet Actress, Funke Akindele’s Handsome Step-son

Not many knew that Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, had a step son, Benito, so cute as the young man turned a year older over the weekend.

Well, the son is said to be one of the child her hubby JJC Skillz had with his babymama as they both celebrated the child’s birthday on Saturday.

It’s all about love and understanding as the actress never felt bad about the children as she has been showing them all the needed love and care anytime she travels abroad.