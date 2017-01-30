Pastor Chris Okafor Donates N3.5million to Nollywood

It was indeed a tearful Sunday service at the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministries a.k.a Liberation City Church, for some Nollywood celebrities who were present.

General Overseer of the Church, Dr. Chris Okafor, sent tears down the eyes of those present as he donated the sum of 3.5million Naira to the 'Save Nollywood Actors Foundation.”

This is coming on the facts that the high rate of deaths and illness among most of the celebriuties is becoming rampant and urgent help is need to save these lives who have brought smiles on the faces of many.

Not wanting to promise like others and fail, Pastor Chris gave out the nation in cash as the likes of Rita Edochie, Ejiro Okurame, and others were present.