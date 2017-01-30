Mercy Aigbe Steps out With Hubby to Inspect Stock

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe Gentry, sure knows how to turn heads especially when she is with her husband as she ensures she holds him everywhere they step into.

Well, nobody is taking him away from her which is why the actress has ensured that she spend more of her time dressing fine and ensuring her skin does not wrinkle so as to still look attractive.

Recently, the actress hubby decided to pay his wife a visit at her shop and she had to hold him down for a mirror selfie which shows how adorable they look together.

Mercy is not the only wife to Mr Gentry but it seems she knows the soft spot at which she uses in holding him down.