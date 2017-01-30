If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Readers Choice | 30 January 2017 11:01 CET

Queen Ogbodu Eghe Piriet Emerges Winner of online facial contest

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

These days, pageantry has moved from the stage form to online pages and as the days go by, it is getting interesting and more winners are emerging.

Queen Ogbodu Eghe Piriet, Face of Divas Nigeria 2016/17, has released official photos after emerging as the winner of the maiden edition of the online facial contest.

The beauty queen who graduated from Benson Idahosa University has a perfect smile that can captivate any man's attention.

Her recent shoots depicts the royal prestige of a queen as she looks resplendent in a red mermaid gown. She will be launching her educational project in an attempt to help displaced kids get back to classroom.


Readers Choice

having something to argue gives meaning,direction,action and thinking to life
By: Iddi Ibrahim

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists