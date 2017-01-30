If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Nollywood Media | 30 January 2017 10:51 CET

Actor, Bob-Manuel Udokwu Buries Father in Style (photos)

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood Actor, Bob-Manuel Udokwu, has finally laid his father late Chief Pa Geoffrey Nwafor Udokwu to rest.

late Chief Pa Geoffrey Nwafor Udokwu, who died last year 2016, aged 96 years, was buried in his home town, Nkwelle Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Anambara state’s deputy governor and wife, Nkem Okeke, the Anambra state Chief Justice and some of his colleagues also attended the burial ceremony with the actor.


