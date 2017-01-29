Governor Okowa hails Beauty Queen over Education Project

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa congratulates the newly crowned Miss Ambassador for Peace Advocate, Queen Wanda Monye on her successful Peace Education Campaign which is currently holding in Delta state.

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu said the people of the Delta State appreciates Queen Wanda Monye for taking out time to appreciate, educate and cater for students in Delta State.

The statement said the Governor has implicit confidence on the leadership qualities of Queen Wanda Monye.

Governor Okowa also congratulated the Ambassador Kingsley Amafibe and Peace Ambassador Agency describing them as illustrious sons of Delta State.

"On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate the Reigning Miss Ambassador for Peace Advocate, Queen Wanda Monye for embarking on such life changing project and also for her Delta State Dream Big Project.

Signed

Mr Charles Aniagwu

Chief Press Secretary,

Office of the Governor, Delta State.