When I’m fed up With Marriage, I’ll Speak out…Actress, Uche Elendu

Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu, has not enjoyed the better side of the media as she has been trailed with various rumours over her marriage yet she chose to ignore what is being said.

Recently, the actress was speaking with Punch newspaper and she disclosed that for now, her marriage is still intact as she does not know where people get the news from that it has ended.

She stated that she made the news of her wedding public and she will also do same if the marriage fails as everyone gossiping about her is entitled to their opinion.

According to her, “There is nothing happening. My marriage is intact. People are entitled to their opinion and they are allowed to dwell in other people’s marriage and tell them what is going on because as far as I am concerned, they are the ones telling me that my marriage has hit the rocks because I am not aware. It has always been my motto not to bring my personal life to the public. The things that are supposed to be made public are made public and those things that should be private are kept private. When I was getting married, I made it public so when I am tired of my marriage or when my marriage does not work for me anymore, I would let them know. But for now, they are telling me and I am just listening. By God’s grace everything is fine with my marriage. For now, everything is perfect.”