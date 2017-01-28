If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Behind The Scence | 28 January 2017 13:51 CET

OMG!! See What Happened Actor, Ernest Obi Crew Member (photos)

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actor, Ernest Obi, is seriously using his knowledge both as an actor and director to deliver good scripts at various movie productions.

The actor is known for movies that have to do with various usages of terrestrial powers and his makeup artists are always on point at ensuring that he gets the best effect needed.

His recent movie has gotten many talking after some behind the scenes pictures were revealed leaving many lips wide open base on what they saw.

Well, singer, Tekno did talk about having Big Cassava and with what is seen, one will agree that this is indeed the big Cassava.


Behind The Scence

One who bend to laugh atohters should know that his anus is open
By: Bawa Timothy

