Look at what Actress Daniella Okeke Showed in Public

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Curvy Nollywood actress, Daniella Okeke, has caused a serious stare in public after she flaunted her massive backside.

The actress is one of many who is well endowed when it comes to having good physical features and staring at her, you agree that she is well blessed and did not rush down to earth.

If there is one thing she likes about her body then that should be her backside as she flaunts it whenever she steps out of her car with all happiness.

Well, she said it herself that she is just trying to bring sexiness back as she does not think it will hurt anyone.


