Actress, Chinyere Wilfred Unveils Own Production Company

These days, it is not advisable that one puts his/her head in one basket as the situation of the country is making many to diversify into other forms of businesses.

Nollywood actress, Chinyere Wilfred, has just taken many by surprise as the ever smiling actress has just launched her own production outfit.

The actress released the logo of her company recently which has received wide accolades as she kept the company plan to herself all along.

Chinyere has been one of those actresses that can be described as veterans and she is not showing any signs of wanting to slow down on her works as she graces various movie locations she is called upon and also scripting out hers so as to be able to employ labour.