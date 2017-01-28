See How Actress, Clarion Chukwurah is Enjoying her Husband

Nollywood actress, Clarion Chukwurah, will always stare at her husband, Anthony Boyd and be grateful to God that she accepted to marry him as she has been enjoying a blissful home since becoming his wife.

The actress has either been busy on a movie set or she is in the church with her hubby and going about preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ.

One of the things Clarion has been enjoying in her matrimonial home is food as the actress and her hubby goof around each day in the kitchen.

The actress is a good cook but sometimes, her hubby just like doing the cooking for her while she relaxes and enjoy the sweet meal he prepares.

Recently, the actress could not hide how happy she was as her hubby told her to relax while he stepped into the kitchen to prepare some nice delicacies for her.

When they are talking about husband material it seems Clarion has found that man that has been able to charm her heart that she cannot stop gushing about him at every given opportunity.