I’m Happy to be Part of Stella’s Success…Daniel Ademinokan

Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, is doing well but as an actress and now as a singer and she has so far released some couple of singles.

The actress has indeed been enjoying herself and her lover Daniel Ademinokan, since they both relocated abroad some years back and they have been able to build their bond beyond breakable.

Though they are still living together as lovers as they are yet to wed but for them, that is not an issue as they are making progress together.

Daniel while applauding his lover’s success, stated that he is happy that he was able to make an impact in the life of her Stella.

According to him, “Bless you woman of God, No eyes have seen, no ears have heard and no mind has conceived what God has in store for you. I’m so happy to be part of your process and see what God is going to do through you.”