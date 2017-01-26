I Hope to be in Hell When I Die…Singer, Brymo

Singer, Brymo, is enjoying a controversial career more than his songs and he does not seems bothered about it as long as he keeps getting the needed attention and free hype.

The singer has made various headlines of recent that have not been pleasant to many and the latest now is that he has thrown a subtle shade at religious people who believe that there is Heaven and Hell.

Brymo in a latest statement stated that when he dies, he is going straight to hell with the believe that it is where righteous people are kept.

Well, he might have better idea of what he is trying to say as some people are still wondering what he means by such statement. “When I die I am going straight to hell, its where all the good people go.”

Further speaking about the challenges facing the country, the singer explained that the leaders should not be blamed for what is going on the country rather it should be a collective issue as the black nations have been faced with same challenges for a long time.

In his words, “ Nigeria's condition is not the fault of the leaders; show me any community of black people working together to solve collective problems.