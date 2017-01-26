If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

ATM Machine Refuses to Pay D’Banj

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Singer, D’Banj, is making strong and silent return to the music industry and he is not relenting at making sure that he deliver’s good music to his fans.

The singer is currently in the UK where he is currently shooting his musical video for the single ‘Cream,’ which is being directed by Patrick Ellis.

D’banj got many laughing when he went to a Cash point to withdraw money and the machine could not dispense and he jokingly asked if the machine has not been enjoying his music all the while.


