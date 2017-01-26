I Left Social Media Because I Had to Fight Personal Issues…Actress, Halima Abubakar

Sometime in December, Curvy Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, got her fans worried after she had announced that she will be going off social media for a while and she indeed kept to her words.

Not everyone knows the pains some of these celebs go through but she has come out to disclose that she was going through some challenges which needed full concentration to overcome.

Now she is back, thanking her fans for standing by her all through as she has been able to pull through even though not everyone wishes her well.

In her words, “I miss you all sugars #Am good now #Better infact #ohomorihiavo Had to deal with some personal issue. When you stressed but got out of it in peace God is good.”