Actress, Yvonne Nelson Weeps as her Dada Passes Away

The joy of Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has just been dashed after the actress learnt of the sudden death of her father.

The actress who was so emotional announced the passing away of her father Mr Nelson, who died in the early weeks of the New Year 2017.

Although the actress rarely talks about her father because she was solely brought up by her mother yet she still has that soft spot for him that she creates time once a while to go visit him.

Sharing her emotions on social media, the actress recalled the fun time they always had together while wishing she could turn back the hands of time.

According to her, "Rest In Peace Father. This picture was taken on the 6th of this month..., I have only two pictures with my Father, and this is one of them.....so much I wanted to talk about.....so much I wanted to say.....but God knows best....I know you are in HEAVEN......I know we'll meet again and talk about it all.....there were days I cried to my mum to bring me to yours......there were days I couldn't wait to see you and talk to you just for a minute....I longed to hold your hand.....I longed to sit on your lap.....I longed for all of that......can we still do that when I see you in HEAVEN?? Can we start all over again?? Can we correct the mistakes??? I longed for you so much. I have nothing but love for you.......in His last days....he always mentioned God in everything he said...why?? Because there's no one GREATER sleep well father #MRNELSON"