The Music Meets Media Edition

‘Meets Media’ is a monthly interactive dinner and networking circle for Media Professionals mainly from Nigeria. The event creates an enabling environment for communication and marketing professionals to interact with leading media organizations on how their respective companies/organizations work.

Meets Media Objectives

Meets Media platform recognizes media personalities that have maintained consistent growth over the years. The platform celebrates the potential that exists within the Nigerian media industry also welcomes international media. Provision of insights to public relations, advice on brand and product coverage, focus on government organizations and also building mutually beneficial relationship between media and other stakeholders in respective industries are objectives of the event.

This January 2017 media gathering has been designed to create an atmosphere of exciting interactions and activities for publishers, writers, broadcasters and online mavens among others to gather to interact and share ideas while celebrating their achievements.

Activities to feature on the two hour ‘Meets Media’ interactive dinner will include the reading out of media personality profile, review of Wizboyy latest work/project and the celebration of #MeetsMedia outstanding media personality of the month - Soundcity TV sexy VJ and On Air Television Personality, Moet Abebe under the ‘Media Personality Achievement’. Other planned activities are fireside chat with Wizboyy, brand exhibitions, buffet/cocktails among others.

January edition of ‘Meets Media’ networking and interactive dinner event is scheduled to happen Sunday 29th, 2017 from 5PM to 8PM Nigeria time at the Best Western Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos Nigeria.