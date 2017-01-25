Singer, Burna Boy Brags About Making N15.2 million Per Show

Singer, Burnaboy, is really making his money silently and despite not having a good relationship with many, he still does not care as he keeps making his money.

The singer recently revealed in a recent post on social media that anyone who wanted him to perform at any event should be ready to part with $50,000 (N15.2 million).

Not many will believe this but Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale, has come to affirm that , Burna was earning the said $50,000.

He revealed that he and Burna Boy performed at a 5-year-old girl’s birthday party and were paid $100,000, while Burnaboy on his part took to his gram to show off the cash.