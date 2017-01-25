OAP, Moet Abebe Delves into Restaurant Business

Popular media personality and Soundcity presenter, Moet Abebe, has finally made her dreams come through as she does not just want to depend on TV money alone.

Some time ago, Moet, had tried her hands on cooking for a friend and made it known that she might be venturing into cooking business some day.

She has decided to make huge investment in the business after building contacts as she is currently building her new restaurant.

Congrats to her.

