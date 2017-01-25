Celebrity | 25 January 2017 11:22 CET
Singer, Kiss Daniel, Timaya now Hennessey Ambassadors
Singer, Timaya and Kiss Daniel, are one of Nigeria’s biggest acts and their works have not gone unnoticed as they have just gotten their first New Year endorsement deal.
The two were signed recently by popular drink, Hennessey, as they tend to expand their market and get needed awareness to be able to compete with other brands.
The duo has been working very hard and now they reaping the dividend of their works, congrats to them.
