Actor, Prince James Uche’s Blood Drops to 5%

It is no news that Nollywood actor, Prince James Uche, has returned to the hospital after he was readmitted some weeks back.

The ailing actor has been a guest at the hospital for months and the latest news is that he is on the verge of death after his blood level dropped to 5%.

Reports also has it that the money promised by the Abia state Govenor, Okezie Ikpeazu, to give the actor for treatment has not been released.

The actor has been fighting kidney problem for more than two years and doctors are doing their best to ensure that he survives the sickness.