Gingrich: Madonna Should Be Arrested For Remark About ‘blowing Up The White House’

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says Madonna “ought to be arrested” for saying she had “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House” since Donald Trump's election.

“She is parallel to the young fascists who ran around town breaking windows, all of whom should be given the maximum sentence,” Gingrich said in an interview on Fox & Friends on Monday. “What you have is an emerging left-wing fascism, she's part of it and I think we have to be prepared to protect ourselves.”

During the Women's March in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Madonna gave a profanity-laden speech trashing Trump. The “Material Girl” then told the crowd about her explosive fantasy but added that she had thought better of it.

“Yes, I'm angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” she said. “But I know that this won't change anything. We cannot fall into despair.”

The pop star, who also performed at the march, later sought to clarify her remarks.

“I do not promote violence,” Madonna wrote on Instagram. “And it's important people hear and understand my speech in it's [sic] entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context.”

The Secret Service declined to comment.

On Friday, more than 200 people were arrested in Washington, D.C., for protesting during Trump's inauguration, as some of the demonstrations turned violent.

Most of those arrested were expected to be charged with felony rioting, federal prosecutors said Friday, and would be released on promises to return to court in February.

The U.S. attorney's office told the Associated Press that the charges against the protesters are punishable by up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000.