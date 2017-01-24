Actor, Van Vicker Celebrates Wife as he Turns 40

Popular Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker, is currently celebrating his pretty wife who just turned 40 and he could not hide his joy for the woman who has been able to understand him than every other women.

The actor took out time to share a long thought about how much he feels about his woman as he took to his social media page to celebrate her.

He pointed out that life begins at 40 and as she clocks the age, she is about facing another phase of life but he is prepared to always be by her side.

Read his birthday message to his woman;

I look forward to Jan 24th every year for the past 22years. It's a special day in my life, the birthday of my soul mate. Today you turn 40. Today your life 'begins' and I am glad to be a part of it, STILL. There are times we disagree on issues but you just know how to get your way; that's your negotiating quality. How you manage, home, kids, work and my baggage is the super mom quality you possess.

You have made some mistakes and a load of good decisions; your analytical quality. It seems you just get better every year hahaha and tougher. You have grown from that teenager to this beautiful and amazing woman. At 40 today, I want you to know how much the kids and I count on you, for real. You just MAKE IT HAPPEN IN OUR LIVES. We pray the good Lord keeps you around for an even longer period. @40 comes with its own female challenges...but who cares.

Ok let me rephrase that cos I know you care, lol. @40 comes with its own female challenges but we (I)love you all the same. Baby, I don't mind going through all the boxing drills, the squats, etc. just remember if they all fail I will still be by your side. Loving you is way beyond what I see. Our 3 beautiful kids remind me everyday. We love all of you and look forward to spending more years ahead. You bring joy to us all. You are the BEST lady, wife, mother, friend in the whole wide World. Happy birthday baby and God continue to Bless you.