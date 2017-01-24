Actress, Stephanie Chijioke-Frank Welcomes Baby Boy

Since the beginning of 2017, lots of Nigerian entertainers have been recording various good news especially child birth and pretty Nollywood actress, Stephanie Chijioke-Frank, is not left out.

The actress and her hubby have just welcomed their third child who happens to be a baby boy as both mother and child are doing well and have since returned home.

It will be recalled that Stephanie wedded her beau Frank 'Arab Money' Wagbara on August 3rd, 2013, at Umudim Ohekelem in Ngor Okpala LGA of Imo State, and the two have since been having nice time together as they guide their home jealously.