My Lagos Diaries’: A Documentary Series Of Inspiring Rehabilitation Stories
Freedom Foundation, a faith based nonprofit of the House of Freedom, on the 21st of January publicly premiered a documentary ‘My Lagos Diaries’ at the FilmHouse IMAX cinema, Lekki, Lagos.
The event which had Mrs Bolanle Ambode, wife of The Governor of Lagos State in attendance, kicked off with a red carpet that was graced by guests such as Omawunmi, Soni Irabor, Bolanle Austen Peters, Olorogun Sunny Kuku, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Audu Maikori, Nike Ogunlesi, Waje, Olisa Adibua, Lami Phillips and Stephanie Coker
This was followed by a viewing of ‘Reflections’, a unique photo exhibition by Kelechi Amadi-Obi where he uses notable celebrities such as Waje, Omawunmi, Joke Silva, Banky W and Alibaba to further create awareness and trigger social change and soul searching amongst Nigerians.
