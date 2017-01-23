If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

23 January 2017

My Lagos Diaries’: A Documentary Series Of Inspiring Rehabilitation Stories

By NG
Angela Attah, Dr Tony Rapu, Nkoyo Rapu, (The First Lady of Lagos State) Mrs. Bolanle Ambode & Adeola Bali.
Freedom Foundation, a faith based nonprofit of the House of Freedom, on the 21st of January publicly premiered a documentary ‘My Lagos Diaries’ at the FilmHouse IMAX cinema, Lekki, Lagos.

The event which had Mrs Bolanle Ambode, wife of The Governor of Lagos State in attendance, kicked off with a red carpet that was graced by guests such as Omawunmi, Soni Irabor, Bolanle Austen Peters, Olorogun Sunny Kuku, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Audu Maikori, Nike Ogunlesi, Waje, Olisa Adibua, Lami Phillips and Stephanie Coker

This was followed by a viewing of ‘Reflections’, a unique photo exhibition by Kelechi Amadi-Obi where he uses notable celebrities such as Waje, Omawunmi, Joke Silva, Banky W and Alibaba to further create awareness and trigger social change and soul searching amongst Nigerians.

Ali Baba

Dr Tony Rapu & The First Lady of Lagos State; Mrs Bolanle Ambode

Soni Irabor

Nkoyo Rapu & Olajumoke Adenowo

Waje

Mr & Mrs Ade Ogunlesi

L- Kelechi Amadi-Obi

Jennifer Alegieuno

Dr Eyimofe & Dorothy Atake (SAN)

Adeola Bali

Dr Ronke Akinnola, Yewande Zaccheaus, Nkoyo Rapu & Omobola Johnson

Audu & Zel Umunna Maikori

Mary Akpobome

Olisa Adibua

Stephanie & Olumide Aderinokun

Tosin Martins

Lami Phillips

L- Bolanle Austen-Peters

Bernie Mjali & Ndidi Anyaehie

Adebola Williams

The Rapu's

Dr Tony Rapu & Yemisi Wada


Music and romance are the ties that bind in a relationship
By: Janmay

