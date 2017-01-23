If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Religion Section | 23 January 2017

Some of the Challenges Facing Nigerians is Witchcraft…Pastor Oladiyun Warns

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

The Senior Pastor of the Christ Livingspring Apostolic Ministry (CLAM), Omole Phase 1, Lagos, Pastor Wole Oladiyun, has cautioned Christian and political leaders against programming hatred and division into the minds of the people.

Addressing the CLAM congregation on Sunday at the end of the Church's 21-Day Fasting and Praying programme, Pastor Oladiyun said it behooves Christian leaders to pray and intercede against the various problems besetting Nigeria, some of which he attributed to witchcraft activities.

"Leaders must be civil and demonstrate decorum in their public utterances and conduct. Our discussion and analysis of national issues must aim at building the nation, fostering peace, and togetherness. We must stop aggravating issues and fanning the embers of discord", he stressed.

He added that this is not the time for inciting comments that can set the various tribes and regions against each other.

He urged all Nigerians to stop sharing and broadcasting news, pictures and videos that are capable of spreading hatred, resentment, and rebellion against the country.


