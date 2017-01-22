How Nollywood Actress, Allwell Ademola was Robbed Twice Same Day

Popular Nollywood actress, Allwell Ademola, is currently biting her fingers while wondering how a bad scenario happened to her twice on the same day.

The actress, according to Punch, disclosed that she cannot forget so easily how she was robbed on the same day, first at her in Ikorodu and at Berger in the evening.

Allwell Ademola, explained that she woke up in the morning to see that the side glass of her car has been broken and things stolen then same day in the evening, her phone was snatched under the bridge at Berger area of Lagos.

“My car was vandalised and looted over the night in my house in Ikorodu. Though I was at home, it was not until the next morning that I discovered that the vehicle’s side window had been broken. Later in the evening, my phone was snatched under the bridge at Berger area of Lagos. It was too much drama for me in a single day, but in all, I judge God faithful. I was hurt and devastated, but I am still thankful and keeping faith,” she said.