The Media has not Been Fair to Me About my Marriage…Ubi Franklin

There is no way the world can survive without the media as it is all out to feed the audience with true information and analysis that they need to know but Tripple MG boss, Ubi Franklin, does not see it that way.

Ubi is currently not happy with the media base on how they have handled his marital issues with his wife, Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro, which has made various headlines in the past weeks and months.

The two lovers have not had it rosy and it has now gotten to a point where they do things differently and even attend social events in different cars.

Well, the main point is that Ubi is already accusing the media as he told Vanguard newspaper that he is not ready to address the issue of his marriage yet with the media because they have not been fair to him.

About his marriage, he said. “I don’t want to speak with the media now, the media has not been fair to me.”