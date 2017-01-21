I Didn’t get Married Because I Was Getting old…Singer, Dare Art Alade

Several weeks back, singer, Dare Art Alade, celebrated his 10th year wedding anniversary with his pretty wife as they have also been blessed with two children.

Well, the singer is not in any rush though especially considering the economic challenges in the country so he is just going to have the number of children he can care for.

The important thing about his 10 year old marriage is that he disclosed that the secrets to a successful marriage is to always put your family first and spend time with them.

Possibly this is where some Nigerian celebs have been getting it wrong which is why fans keep seeing different failed marriages.

Dare pointed out that there is no perfect marriage anywhere but based on how the lovers manage the situation around them that determines how the marriage will work.

In his words, “We have been married for 10 years now and I thank God for His grace. One of the secrets to a successful marriage is to always put your family first and spend time with them. The tongue and teeth fight but still in the same mouth. Nobody has a perfect relationship but it is how you manage yourself that is important. Once you start involving the public or different people, it gets a bit difficult. I didn’t get married because I want to count 50 years or what people will say about me, I got married for myself -Dare Art Alade.”