Actor, Gentle Jack Celebrates his 'Blood' on Social Media

If there is one thing very important to Nollywood actor, Gentle Jack, then that will be his family because you can see him joke with everything but not with his home.

The actor, who is always busy on movie set, has taken out time to celebrate his son, Zion, who just turned a year older today.

There is nothing specially a parent can give to the child that is expensive than prayers and the actor took his time to pray for his son knowing that his success will bring happiness to the home in the future.

“May your name be praised forever Jesus I give all the Glory. My blood, flesh bone and soul Zion Gentle s.k.y.jack I celebrate you today May the favour of Almighty God locate you wherever you place your feet on the surface of this earth .There will be no dryness, stagnation ,backwardness in your life and you will never never lack. Happy birthday Son more blessings In Jesus Name, Amen,” he wrote.