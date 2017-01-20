I wanted to have a Fling with my Wife but Got her Pregnant Instead…Actor, Junior Pope

Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, has just made a confession which he has hidden for so long as he celebrates his pretty wife who just turned a year older.

The actor while sharing his thoughts on how happy he was, stated that due to the youthful exuberant, his plans was to just have fling with her and move on but never knew it will turn out to child bearing.

In his birthday message to wife he wrote, “Happy Birthday To The Envy Of All Women,My Wife and my life. It started with that youthful exuberant thought of just having a fling with you when I first saw you, Little did I know that like a lion cub I was on a journey to find my pride.......My ways changed, My blessings tripled, My joy multiplied, and within a couple of years I am a Daddy of two.

“Dear God I bless the day you (Jenny) came into my life.Though it's not been all rosy; I Will do anything and everything to make my marriage work.....So help me God.....Happy birthday My life and love....20/01/2017.”