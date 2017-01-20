If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Spotlight | 20 January 2017 14:27 CET

Checkout What Timi Dakolo Wants to use in Celebrating his Birthday (photos)

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Singer, Timi Dakolo, is a year older and behold, he has gotten great plans for his birthday celebration as he is already buying the things that will be needed for the cooking.

His plan is to prepare nice dish different from the regular cake and drinks as he hopes to prepare vegetable soup mixed with Tilapia fish and snails.

It will be important to note that aside just having that real love for music, Timi likes food so much that he can finish a whole bowl of Eba in one sitting.

Happy birthday bro.


