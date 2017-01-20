Peter Okoye, Omoni Oboli Signs New Contract

The New Year has is starting on a good note for singer, Peter Okoye and Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, as they have just renewed their contracts with their various brands.

Peter had earlier in the day put pen to paper as he renews his contract with popular milk company, Olympic milk as he disclosed that he is happy that three years in a row, the company still needs his services.

On the other hand, actress, Omoni, who recently complained that she was tired of Lagos due to way hoodlums extort her during movie production, might be having a rethink as she also renew her contract with Nunu milk company.

Congrats to them as they continue to sell their brands to their esteem followers.