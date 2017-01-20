If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Celebrity | 20 January 2017 13:28 CET

I Will Continue to Love Akpororo No Matter what…Wife Brags

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Comedian, Akpororo, will be so happy that he made the right choice in marrying a pretty lady for a wife and has taken time to show him lots of love.

The comedian’s wife took to her social media account using a meme to express her undying love for her husband who is currently in Abuja for a church programme.

She disclosed that she will continue to love her husband over and over again no matter what is being said about him or his personality.


Celebrity

To love is not by finding a perfect person but by seeing an imperfect person perfecting.
By: Adeyanju Alade

