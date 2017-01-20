Actor, Desmond Elliot Donates Keke to Elders in Surulere

Nollywood actor cum politician, Desmond Elliot, has emerged as one who has shown that leadership is not about his family but the well being of his people and the future.

The actor to a large extent has kept to his promise in serving the people of Surulere constituency and no form of grumbling has been heard from the people living in the area as they keep praying for him as the time.

Recently, he did the unexpected by taking some elders by surprise after he donated some tricycle better known as keke to the elders in the community.