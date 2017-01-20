If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

20 January 2017

Actor, Desmond Elliot Donates Keke to Elders in Surulere

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actor cum politician, Desmond Elliot, has emerged as one who has shown that leadership is not about his family but the well being of his people and the future.

The actor to a large extent has kept to his promise in serving the people of Surulere constituency and no form of grumbling has been heard from the people living in the area as they keep praying for him as the time.

Recently, he did the unexpected by taking some elders by surprise after he donated some tricycle better known as keke to the elders in the community.


"Reason often makes mistakes but conscience never does"
By: A.C. Acquah

