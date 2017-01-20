Davido Shows off his Customize Police Plate Number

There are some things some of these Nigerian celebs do and it calls for questioning just like what singer, Davido, has just done by getting a Police plate number.

Will it be proper to call such act lawlessness? Well, only the Police have answers to that as to why they have to give the singer a plate number of the Police force.

Trust Davido for whom he is as he took to social media to show the new plate number off and he is not showing any signs of slowing down at flaunting his wealth.

Sometime ago, the singer showed off his gun while at his gate and many hailed him without questioning why he should have a gun in his possession.