Actress, Hilda Dokubo Celebrates Son

Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo, is filled with joy as she celebrates her son, turvy, who just turned a year older.

The actress took to her social media page to pour encomium on her son and tell the story of the labour journey.

"This time a few years ago, I was in the labor room shouting and sweating. When he showed up, he was so cute and adorable and still is... na me talk so. Lol. He fills our home with laughter daily. Today is Tuvy's 17th birthday. Oh I forgot o, he said not to say his age ...well I am still wondering how my yesterday child, just turned man over night... see plenty height? Him sef don join bearded gang...God I thank you for You have blessed him so much," she wrote.