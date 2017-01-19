Actor, John Dumelo Begs Gambian President to Step Down

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, is currently not happy with the current Presidential situation currently going on in Gambia, after the country’s President, Yahya Jammeh, refused to step down after he was defeated in the general election.

Yahya Jammeh, has been making serious headline since he declined stepping down and this has attracted foreign criticisms and fear of war breaking in the country.

For Ghanaian actor, John, he believes that the best way to deal with such delicate issue is through peace and the best way to achieve this is for the President to accept faith and step down.

In his words, “We know how hard defeat is...but there are somethings you have to let go. Please let go and let peace prevail in beautiful Gambia. #i know you will #For the sake of peace #concerned African.”

Some of the country’s citizens have begun running away from the country for fear of violence but many are optimistic that peace might return to the country soon.